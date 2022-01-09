KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Hits $34.27 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $34.27 million and $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00052776 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.83 or 0.00698107 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

