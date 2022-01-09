Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) versus Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Head-To-Head Review

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 13.94% 9.10% 4.38% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 5 0 2.56 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Real Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.62 billion 4.55 $1.33 billion $1.21 30.83 Real Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Real Brands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.

Real Brands Company Profile

Real Brands, Inc. is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

