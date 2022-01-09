Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Fastenal stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

