Keybank National Association OH Has $973,000 Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visteon were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VC opened at $115.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

