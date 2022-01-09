Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,731 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC opened at $119.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

