Keybank National Association OH Purchases 396 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $529,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,452.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,434.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

