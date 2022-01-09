Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

