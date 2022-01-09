KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

