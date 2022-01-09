KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $273,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $416.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

