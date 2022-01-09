Kleros Market Cap Hits $68.64 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $68.64 million and $1.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003598 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00367168 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

