KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

KNYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.64. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

