Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 1,515 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 73,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.10.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.