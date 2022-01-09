Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $226,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,406,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

