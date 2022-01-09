Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $283,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Orange by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Orange by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Orange by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

