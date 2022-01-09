Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

