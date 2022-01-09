Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $402,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 26,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $360.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

