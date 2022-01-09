Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Down 37.6% in December

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

