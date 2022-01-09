Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in December

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.
OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Kubota has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $125.81.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
