Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in December

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Kubota has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.