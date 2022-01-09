KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAY opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $87.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $978.41 million during the quarter.

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

