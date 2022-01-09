Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $857.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.