KZ Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $287.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 901.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 795.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $21,355.55 and approximately $287.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011348 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00080374 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.75 or 0.00504002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001112 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 120.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

