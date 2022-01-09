Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.39 and the highest is $8.53. Lam Research posted earnings of $6.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $34.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $37.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $40.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.88.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $32.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $669.29. 1,569,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

