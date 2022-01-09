Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $167.41 on Thursday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.