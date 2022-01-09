Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 72,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 905,330 shares.The stock last traded at $19.63 and had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4,265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 342,754 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

