Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Lear worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

