Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of -0.14.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.