Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Shares of LI opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.75 and a beta of 1.97. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after buying an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $52,580,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 356.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after buying an additional 1,782,478 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.