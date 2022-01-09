Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 1,007,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,223,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 557,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 303,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,099,000 after acquiring an additional 263,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

LILAK stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

