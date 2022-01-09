Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $37,904.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00313125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.