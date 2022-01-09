Limoneira (LMNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. Limoneira has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Limoneira by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

