Lincluden Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after buying an additional 127,030 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

