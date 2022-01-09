Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for 2.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

