Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,177 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 5.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of BCE worth $51,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in BCE by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

