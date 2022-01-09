Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 2,195 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 230,132 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

