Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 5,537 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

