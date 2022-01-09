Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

