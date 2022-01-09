Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Trading Up 0.1%

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 19,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 117,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCAP. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 139.8% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 319,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

