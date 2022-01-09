Liquid Media Group (YVR) & The Competition Financial Review

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) is one of 391 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Liquid Media Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84% Liquid Media Group Competitors -125.04% -141.45% -5.65%

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 -$4.64 million -2.46 Liquid Media Group Competitors $1.75 billion $335.04 million -31.41

Liquid Media Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group. Liquid Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group’s competitors have a beta of -20.22, suggesting that their average share price is 2,122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liquid Media Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquid Media Group Competitors 2520 12789 23656 642 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Liquid Media Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquid Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Liquid Media Group competitors beat Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

