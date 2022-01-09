Litecoin (LTC) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $130.62 or 0.00312324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.06 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,375,320 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

