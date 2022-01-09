Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report sales of $105.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.40 million. Livent reported sales of $82.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $402.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $412.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $507.98 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $545.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Livent by 26.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $153,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

