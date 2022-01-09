Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 597,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIZI. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,180,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lizhi by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 331,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lizhi by 1,263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lizhi by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIZI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 159,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

