LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 365.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 135.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after buying an additional 725,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

