LocalCoinSwap Trading Up 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $807,008.33 and $2,894.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00412059 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008905 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.44 or 0.01279587 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,700,746 coins and its circulating supply is 50,487,970 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

