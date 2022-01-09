Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $66.40 million, a PE ratio of 153.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail.

