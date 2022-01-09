Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

