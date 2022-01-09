Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.65 and a 200-day moving average of $248.41. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

