Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total value of $10,910,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,721.55 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,918.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,811.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

