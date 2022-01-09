Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 923,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.