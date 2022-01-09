Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $15,620,865.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,283,094 shares of company stock valued at $126,531,581 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

