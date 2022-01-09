Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,030 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sonos worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 367,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.4% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

